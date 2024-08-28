Giants Claim DB Anthony Johnson Off Waiver Wire

The New York Giants claimed DB Anthony Johnson off the waiver wire from the Packers on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction report.

The team will need to make a corresponding move to free up space.

Johnson, 24, was drafted in the seventh round out of Iowa State by the Packers in 2023. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.92 million rookie contract that included an $83,764 signing bonus when the Packers waived him during roster cuts.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Packers and recorded 24 total tackles, one interception and three pass deflections.