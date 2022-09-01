Giants Claim OL Tyre Phillips Off Waivers From Ravens

According to Jordan Fowler, the Giants claimed OL Tyre Phillips off of waivers from the Ravens on Thursday.

Phillips, 25, was a one-year starter at Mississippi State. The Ravens used the No. 106 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft on him.

Phillips signed a four-year, $4,057,646 contract that includes a $832,295 signing bonus but was cut loose by Baltimore earlier this week.

In 2021, Phillips appeared in 10 games and made five starts for the Ravens at guard.