Giants Claim OL Wyatt Daivs, Waive TE Chris Myarick

The New York Giants claimed OL Wyatt Davis off of waivers from the Cardinals on Wednesday and waived TE Chris Myarick, according to Field Yates.

Davis, 23, was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American in 2019 and 2020. The Vikings drafted Davis with pick No. 86 overall in the third round.

He signed a four-year rookie deal with the Vikings worth $4,884,290 that also included a signing bonus of $912,211. However, Minnesota cut him heading into the second year of that deal.

Davis landed with the Giants practice squad but was later signed to the active roster by the Saints. New Orleans waived him last month and he was later claimed by the Cardinals.

Arizona opted to waive him on Tuesday.

For his career, Davis has been active for eight games for the Cardinals, Vikings and Saints with no starts.