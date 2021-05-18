Giants Claim RB Ryquell Armstead, Release QB/WR Joe Webb

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants have claimed RB Ryquell Armstead off of waivers from the Jaguars on Tuesday.

According to Peter Schrager, the Giants have released QB/WR Joe Webb.

Armstead caught COVID-19 last year and missed the entire season while battling the effects of the virus.

Armstead, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,865,756 contract that included a $345,756 signing bonus.

The Jaguars waived Armstead on Monday.

In 2019, Armstead appeared in all 16 games for the Jaguars and rushed for 108 yards on 35 carries (3.1 YPC) to go along with 14 receptions for 144 yards receiving and two touchdowns.