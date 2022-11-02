Giants Claim WR Isaiah Hodgins Off Waivers From Bills

The New York Giants announced Wednesday that they have claimed WR Isaiah Hodgins off of waivers from the Bills.

Hodgins, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.45 million contract, but was waived at the start of the 2021 season.

Hodgins has been on and off of the Bills’ practice squad ever since. The Bills opted to waive him on Tuesday.

In 2022, Isaiah Hodgins appeared in two games for the Bills and caught four passes for 41 yards receiving and no touchdowns.