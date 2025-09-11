Giants Claiming WR Xavier Gipson Off Waivers From Jets

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Giants are claiming WR Xavier Gipson off waivers from the Jets.

Gipson, 24, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of S.F. Austin following the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the team as a rookie and each of his first three years, but was waived following Week 1 this year.

In 2025, Gipson appeared in one game for the Jets and returned two punts for 19 yards and five kickoffs for 142 yards.