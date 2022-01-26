Giants Complete Interview DC Patrick Graham For HC Opening

The New York Giants announced they interviewed their DC Patrick Graham for their head coach vacancy on Wednesday.

We have completed a head coach interview with Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham Details: https://t.co/Ear24pnamg pic.twitter.com/lcqXr81kbS — New York Giants (@Giants) January 26, 2022

This is Graham’s first head coach interview in 2022.

The full list of Giants’ HC interviews includes:

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Brian Daboll (Finalist)

(Finalist) Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bengals DC Lou Anarumo (Interviewed)

Graham, 42, began his coaching career at Wagner as a graduate assistant back in 2002. He later spent three years at Richmond before landing his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2009 as a defensive coaching assistant.

After seven years in New England, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coach in 2016. Graham joined the Packers a year later as their LBs coach and run game coordinator before taking the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator job in 2019.

From there, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

In 2021, the Giants’ defense ranked No. 21 in fewest yards allowed, No. 23 in fewest points allowed, No. 25 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 15 in passing yards allowed.