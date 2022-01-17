Giants Complete Interview With 49ers Exec Ran Carthon

The New York Giants announced on Monday they have completed their interview with 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon for their GM vacancy.

We have completed a GM interview with 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon Details: https://t.co/JKFZIxALJA pic.twitter.com/UOSyDReeRT — New York Giants (@Giants) January 17, 2022

New York is also slated to speak with 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters today, at which point they’ll move forward with their second round of interviews.

Here’s the list of candidates the Giants will whittle down this week.

GM Interviews

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals Vice President of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers Assistant GM Adam Peters (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Interviewed)

Carthon, 40, had a brief playing career as a running back with the Colts and Lions from 2004 to 2006. He got his front office start with the Falcons in 2008 as a pro scout.

He joined the Rams in 2012 as their director of player personnel before leaving for his current job with the 49ers as the director of pro personnel in 2017.