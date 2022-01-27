Giants Complete Interview With Brian Flores For HC Job

The New York Giants announced that they have completed their interview with former Dolphins HC Brian Flores for their head coach job on Thursday.

We have completed a head coach interview with Brian Flores Details: https://t.co/hp3d3tedo4 pic.twitter.com/E21H6oQNEf — New York Giants (@Giants) January 27, 2022

It looks like there’s a good chance the Giants’ search for a new head coach could wrap up by the end of this week. Daboll and Flores are seen as the top two contenders for the job.

Here’s where the Giants’ search stands:

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Finalist)

(Finalist) Bills OC Brian Daboll (Finalist)

(Finalist) Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants DC Patrick Graham (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bengals DC Lou Anarumo (Interviewed)

Flores, 40, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach, and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019. Since joining the Dolphins, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.