Giants Complete Interview With Chiefs’ Exec. Ryan Poles For GM Job

The New York Giants announced that they have completed their interview with Chiefs’ Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles for their general manager vacancy on Thursday.

We have completed a GM interview with Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles Details: https://t.co/RCHCk3P7jH pic.twitter.com/u0IKYqUH9Z — New York Giants (@Giants) January 13, 2022

The updated list of those interviewing or requested to interview for the job is as follows:

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden (Requested)

(Requested) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Requested)

(Requested) Cardinals Vice President of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers Assistant GM Adam Peters (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon (Requested)

(Requested) Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz (Requested)

Poles is a popular GM candidate this offseason. The Vikings requested an interview with him while he’s already had two interviews with the Panthers.

Poles, 35, joined the Chiefs as a scouting assistant in 2009. He’s risen through the ranks, becoming the director of college scouting in 2017 and adding assistant director of player personnel to his title in 2018.

