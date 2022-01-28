Giants Complete Second Interview With Bills DC Leslie Frazier For HC Job

The New York Giants announced that they have completed their second interview with Bills DC Leslie Frazier for their head coach job.

New York hired former Bills’ executive Joe Schoen as its new general manager and they’ve made Frazier and Bills OC Brian Daboll finalists for the vacancy. This is the last scheduled interview for the Giants, so their decision should be expected in the near future.

Here’s where the Giants’ search stands:

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Brian Daboll (Finalist)

(Finalist) Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Finalist)

(Finalist) Giants DC Patrick Graham (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bengals DC Lou Anarumo (Interviewed)

Frazier, 62, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 1999. He had brief stints with the Bengals and Colts before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2007.

Frazier worked his way up to head coach and spent three years in the position before he was fired after the 2013 season. Since then, Frazier has worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens, and Bills.

As the Vikings’ head coach, Frazier led them to a record of 21-32-1 (39.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.

We will have more on the Giants’ search for a head coach as it becomes available.