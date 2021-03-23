Giants Concerned Kyle Rudolph Needs Foot Surgery, Deal Still Expected To Be Official Wednesday

Update:

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a source with knowledge of the situation, reports that Kyle Rudolph will officially be a Giants Wednesday morning, despite the reported concerns about his foot.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Giants’ agreement with TE Kyle Rudolph has hit a “snag.”

Sources have told Garafolo that the Giants medical staff is concerned about Rudolph’s foot after his physical and believes he’ll need surgery.

Garafolo adds that the two parties are discussing how to proceed from here. As of now, Rudolph remains in New York and is meeting with the Giants.

Both sides are discussing how to proceed and a deal isn’t dead at this point, according to Garafolo.

The Giants reached an agreement on a two-year contract worth up to $14 million, but have yet to officially sign Rudolph.

Rudolph, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $36,500,000 contract and set to make a base salary of $7,275,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a four-year, $36 million extension in 2019.

Rudolph was set to make a base salary of $7.65 million for the 2021 season when the Vikings released him with a post-June 1 designation.

In 2020, Rudolph appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and caught 28 passes for 334 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Rudolph and the Giants as the news is available.