Giants Confirm Russell Wilson Expected To Be Starting QB

Giants HC Brian Daboll told reporters as training camp opened that QB Russell Wilson is expected to be the team’s starting quarterback this season.

“These guys will be out here competing but Russ is our starter,” Daboll said via Jordan Raanan.

This is the same thing Daboll said back in April. New York added Wilson and veteran QB Jameis Winston in free agency and traded up into the first round of the draft to take rookie QB Jaxson Dart.

However, the plan seems to be for Winston to be the backup, Wilson to be the starter and Dart to take his time and learn.

That said, first-round quarterbacks tend to play sooner rather than later, so it’s likely just a matter of when, not if, Dart takes over this season.

Wilson, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and completed 63.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He added 43 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Giants’ quarterback situation as the news is available.