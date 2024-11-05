Giants Continue To Take Calls For EDGE Azeez Ojulari

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Giants continue to listen to offers for a trade for EDGE Azeez Ojulari but will only move him for the right price.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the return in trades for DE Za’Darius Smith and OLB Baron Browning and believes New York will want more than that for Ojulari.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan echoes this sentiment and isn’t confident Ojulari will be moved because of the state of the market.

Ojulari, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,774,908 rookie contract. Ojulari is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Ojulari has appeared in nine games for the Giants and recorded 26 tackles, six sacks, and a fumble recovery.

We will have more news on Ojulari as it becomes available.