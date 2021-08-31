Giants Cut DL Ifeadi Odenigbo

According to Jordan Raanan, the Giants are releasing DL Ifeadi Odenigbo on Tuesday.

Odenigbo, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Vikings’ practice squad.

Minnesota brought him back on a futures contract only to waive him during the 2018 season. Odenigbo wound up being claimed by the Browns and later had a brief stint with the Cardinals before returning to the Vikings.

The Vikings declined to tender Odenigbo a contract as a restricted free agent this offseason and signed on with the Giants back in March to a one-year, $2.5 million including a $1 million signing bonus.

In 2020, Odenigbo appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 35 tackles and 3.5 sacks.