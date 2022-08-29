Giants Cut Seven Players

The New York Giants announced that they’ve begun trimming their roster down to 53 players before Tuesday’s deadline.

Here’s the list of cuts from today:

Santoso, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions brought Santoso back on a futures contract for 2019 before waiving him at the start of the season. The Titans signed him to a contract before releasing him near the end of the season. He caught on with the Giants practice squad in 2020 and bounced on and off for the season.

The Giants traded Santoso to the Panthers during the preseason for a conditional seventh-round pick. However, he was waived after a few weeks. After a brief stint on the Titans’ practice squad, Santoso joined the Lions’ taxi squad. He finished out the year bouncing on and off the Rams’ practice squad as an emergency option.

The Jaguars signed him to a deal in March and he was competing for their starting kicker job before being waived and signing on with the Giants a few days ago.

In 2021, Santoso appeared in one game for the Panthers and three games for the Lions. He made 4-5 field goal attempts and 6-8 extra points.