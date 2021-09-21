Giants Cut TE Ryan Izzo From Practice Squad, Sign S Steven Parker

The Giants announced they have released TE Ryan Izzo from the practice squad.
In a corresponding move, New York filled the open practice squad spot by signing S Steven Parker.
The Giants’ practice squad now includes:
- T Jackson Barton
- WR Matt Cole
- TE Jake Hausmann
- DT Willie Henry
- DE Niko Lalos
- DT David Moa
- RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
- WR David Sills
- TE Chris Myarick
- QB Brian Lewerke
- WR Dante Pettis
- RB Dexter Williams
- LB Trent Harris
- T Korey Cunningham
- WR C.J. Board
- S Steven Parker
Izzo, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract when the Patriots traded him to the Texans this past March.
Houston opted to waive Izzo coming out of the preseason. He quickly caught on with the Giants practice squad.
In 2020, Izzo appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and cacught 13 passes for 199 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
Parker, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He later signed on with the Rams but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Parker spent his rookie year on the Rams’ practice squad and returned to Los Angeles on a futures contract in 2020. However, he was eventually waived and claimed by the Dolphins. Miami opted to waive Parker and after a brief stint with the Vikings, he landed on the Cowboys practice squad.
Dallas waived Parker coming out of the preseason this year.
In 2019, Parker appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and recorded 20 tackles, two interceptions and three passes defended.
