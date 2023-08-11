Giants Cut WR Jeff Smith With Injury Settlement

The New York Giants officially cut WR Jeff Smith from their injured reserve with a settlement on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Smith, 26, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He was on and off the Jets’ practice squad before returning to New York on back-to-back restricted free agent contracts.

The Jets declined to tender Smith as a restricted free agent and he later signed on with the Giants this past March. New York waived him with an injury designation last week.

In 2022, Smith appeared in 11 games for the Jets. He caught eight passes for 134 yards and no touchdowns.