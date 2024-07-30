Giants Cutting CB Aaron Robinson

Giants HC Brian Daboll announced the team is cutting CB Aaron Robinson, per Pat Leonard.

The move is to free a roster spot for new G Greg Van Roten, who’s signing today.

Robinson is a former third-round pick who was never able to get his career off the ground due to injuries. He didn’t play at all last season and is currently on the PUP list.

Robinson, 25, was a two-year starter at UCF and was named second-team All-AAC in 2019 and 2020. He sat out the 2017 season after transferring from Alabama. He was drafted by the Giants in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Robinson is in the final year of a four-year deal worth $5,143,293 including a signing bonus of $1,100,577.

In 2022, Robinson appeared in two games for the Giants and recorded five total tackles and one pass deflections.