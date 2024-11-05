Giants Cutting CB Nick McCloud

According to Jordan Raanan, the Giants are releasing CB Nick McCloud.

McCloud has started a few games for the Giants this season but has been better suited as a special teams contributor.

He’s playing on a one-year, $3 million restricted free agent tender. Raanan mentions the Giants approached McCloud about taking a pay cut before a game this season, one McCloud was slated to start in fact.

Cutting McCloud won’t free up much cap space for the Giants as the tender was already guaranteed after Week 1. New York will get a little bit of salary offset if McCloud signs elsewhere.

McCloud, 26, originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2021. After spending training camp in Buffalo, McCloud was claimed off waivers by the Bengals. McCloud spent two months in Cincinnati before the Bengals waived him and he caught on with the Bills’ practice squad in 2021.

He re-signed to Buffalo on a futures deal in 2022 and was claimed by the Giants coming out of training camp. New York re-signed him as a restricted free agent in 2024.

In 2024, McCloud has appeared in seven games for the Giants and recorded 14 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.