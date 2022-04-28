Giants Decline Fifth-Year Option On QB Daniel Jones

According to Judy Battista, the Giants are not exercising QB Daniel Jones‘ fifth-year option.

However, Battista adds that New York could use the franchise tag on Jones next offseason if he plays well in 2022.

Jones, 24, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 11 games and recorded 232 completions on 361 pass attempts (64.3 percent) for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns, seven interceptions, to go along with 62 rushing attempts for 298 yards (4.8 YPC) and two touchdowns.