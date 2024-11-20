Giants Designate OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux To Return From IR

Per Art Stapleton, the Giants are designated OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux to return after a stint on injured reserve due to suffering a fractured scaphoid bone in his wrist.

Thibodeaux, 23, was selected fifth overall by the Giants in the 2022 draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $33.3 million that includes a $20 million signing bonus and is fully guaranteed.

In 2024, Thibodeaux has appeared in five games for the Giants and recorded 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks.

We will have more news on Thibodeaux as it becomes available.