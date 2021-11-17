Giants Designate OT Andrew Thomas To Return From IR

The New York Giants announced Wednesday that they’ve designated OT Andrew Thomas to return from injured reserve.

Thomas, 22, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $32,345,589 rookie contract that includes a $21,084,065 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Giants to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Thomas has appeared in five games for the Giants, making five starts for them at left tackle.