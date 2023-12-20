Giants Designate RB Gary Brightwell & OL Matt Peart To Return

Giants HC Brian Daboll announced they’ve designated OL Matt Peart and RB Gary Brightwell to return from injured reserve, per Dan Salomone.
This opens both players’ 21-day windows to practice before being activated.
Brightwell, 24, was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Arizona. He is currently in the third year of a four-year $3.65 million deal with the team.
In 2023, Brightwell has appeared in seven games and recorded nine rushing attempts for 19 yards (2.1 YPC), to go along with five receptions for 47 yards (9.4 YPC) and no touchdowns.
Peart, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft out of UConn. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract.
In 2023, Peart has appeared in five games for the Giants.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!