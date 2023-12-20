Giants Designate RB Gary Brightwell & OL Matt Peart To Return

Giants HC Brian Daboll announced they’ve designated OL Matt Peart and RB Gary Brightwell to return from injured reserve, per Dan Salomone.

This opens both players’ 21-day windows to practice before being activated.

Brightwell, 24, was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Arizona. He is currently in the third year of a four-year $3.65 million deal with the team.

In 2023, Brightwell has appeared in seven games and recorded nine rushing attempts for 19 yards (2.1 YPC), to go along with five receptions for 47 yards (9.4 YPC) and no touchdowns.

Peart, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft out of UConn. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract.

In 2023, Peart has appeared in five games for the Giants.