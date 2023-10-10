Giants Designate WR Cole Beasley To Return From IR, Release Two From PS

The Giants designated veteran WR Cole Beasley to return from injured reserve on Tuesday. The team also released CB Amani Oruwariye and WR Cam Sims from their practice squad.

Beasley, 34, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.

The Bills later signed Beasley to a four-year deal worth $29 million. He was set to make a base salary of $4.9 million for the 2022 season when Buffalo released him.

Beasley later signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but retired and was released soon after. He unretired and returned to the Bills practice squad late in the 2022 season.

After a workout, Beasley signed with the Giants this summer and was later added to their practice squad.

In 2022, Beasley appeared in two games for the Bucs and two games for the Bills. He caught six passes on seven targets for 35 yards.