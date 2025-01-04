Giants Elevate Basham, Phillips, Sign Miller for Season Finale

The New York Giants announced three roster moves ahead of their season finale on Sunday.

The full list includes:

Giants elevated OLB Boogie Basham and T Tyre Phillips to their active roster.

Giants signed RB Dante Miller to their active roster.

Basham, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bills out of Wake Forest back in 2021. He was in the third year of his four-year rookie contract when the Bills traded him to the Giants coming out of the preseason.

Basham was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 but was released in October. He later signed on to the Giants’ practice squad.

In 2024, Basham has appeared in one game for the Giants and recorded one tackle.