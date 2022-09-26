Giants Elevate DL Henry Mondeaux & CB Fabian Moreau

The New York Giants announced on Monday they have elevated DL Henry Mondeaux and CB Fabian Moreau for Monday Night Football against the Cowboys.

The Giants activated DL Henry Mondeaux & DB Fabian Moreau from the practice squad. Details 📰: https://t.co/dCRnn3H25n pic.twitter.com/z2tLUdE2vp — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 26, 2022

Both will return to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers after the game.

Moreau, 28, is a former third-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.33 million contract that included an $825,392 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans back in May but was cut coming out of the preseason. The Giants signed him to their practice squad.

In 2021, Moreau appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 61 tackles, one fumble recovery, and 11 pass deflections.