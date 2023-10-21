Giants Elevate QB Tommy DeVito & OL Jalen Mayfield To Active Roster

The New York Giants announced Saturday that they’ve elevated QB Tommy DeVito and OL Jalen Mayfield to their active roster.

There has been some question about Daniel Jones‘ status for Week 7 due to his neck injury, so the Giants are maintaining their depth in case he’s out.

Devito, 25, transferred to Illinois after having previously played at Syracuse. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Giants waived Devito coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad.

During his five-year college career, Devito threw for 6,516 yards to go along with 43 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also had a completion percentage of 63.1 percent.