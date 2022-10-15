Giants Elevate WR Marcus Johnson & DE Ryder Anderson, Place S Tony Jefferson On IR

The New York Giants announced that they are elevating WR Marcus Johnson and Ryder Anderson while placing veteran S Tony Jefferson on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Johnson, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in 2016. He was on and off of the Eagles’ practice squad before being traded to the Seahawks.

From there, the Seahawks traded Johnson to the Colts at the start of the 2018 season. He returned to the Colts on an exclusive rights contract but Indianapolis declined to tender Johnson as a restricted free agent.

Johnson later returned to the Colts and was added to their active roster before signing with the Titans back in March of 2021. He was let go however and caught on with the 49ers.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 11 games for the Titans and caught nine passes for 160 yards receiving (17.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.

Jefferson, 30, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $34 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Ravens in 2017.

Jefferson was set to make a base salary of $7 million for the 2020 season when the Ravens released him during the offseason. The 49ers signed him to a contract this past June but he ended up on injured reserve and was released with a settlement.

The Ravens signed Jefferson to their practice squad last December and he was on and off of their roster to close out the season, returning on a deal for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Jefferson appeared in six games for the Ravens and recorded 16 tackles, one sack, and a pass deflection.