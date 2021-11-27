Giants Elevating DB Steven Parker & WR Pharoh Cooper

The New York Giants announced that they are elevating DB Steven Parker and WR Pharoh Cooper ahead of their game this week.

Roster Update: WR Pharoh Cooper (COVID-19 Replacement) and DB Steven Parker (Standard Elevation) have both been activated from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/KpS3G2jeML — New York Giants (@Giants) November 27, 2021

Cooper, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams out of South Carolina back in 2016. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.89 million contract when he was waived by the Rams in 2018 and claimed by the Cardinals.

Cooper was once again cut loose the following season and claimed off waivers by the Bengals. After the Bengals waived him, Cooper caught back on with the Cardinals. He signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Panthers for the 2020 season.

Cooper had a brief stint with the Jaguars this summer before recently signing on to the Giants’ practice squad.

In 2021, Cooper has appeared in one game for the Giants but has not recorded any statistics.