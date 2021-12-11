Giants Elevating WR Pharoh Cooper & DB Jarren Williams

The New York Giants have announced the elevation of WR Pharoh Cooper and DB Jarren Williams for their game on Sunday.

Cooper, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams out of South Carolina back in 2016. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.89 million contract when he was waived by the Rams in 2018 and claimed by the Cardinals.

Cooper was once again cut loose the following season and claimed off waivers by the Bengals. After the Bengals waived him, Cooper caught back on with the Cardinals. He signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Panthers for the 2020 season.

Cooper had a brief stint with the Jaguars this summer before recently signing on to the Giants’ practice squad.

In 2021, Cooper has appeared in four games for the Giants, catching three passes for 27 total yards.