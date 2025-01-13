Giants Exec Ryan Cowden Joining Patriots Front Office

According to Albert Breer, Giants advisor to the GM Ryan Cowden is accepting a job with the Patriots’ front office.

Breer says Cowden will be the VP of player personnel and serve as the No. 2 executive under de facto GM Eliot Wolf. This move reunites him with HC Mike Vrabel who he worked with in Tennessee.

Cowden was under contract with the Giants but Mike Garafolo reported New York was expected to allow him to leave.

Cowden, 45, is in his 23rd NFL season. He got his start in the NFL in 2000 as a scout with the Panthers, moving up in the organization during his time there.

Cowden joined the Titans in 2016 as the director of player personnel and was promoted to VP of player personnel in 2018. He served as the team’s interim GM after they fired Jon Robinson.

The Titans parted ways with Cowden and he later accepted the advisor to the general manager role with the Giants.