Giants Expected To Retain GM Joe Schoen & HC Brian Daboll

Multiple sources tell Jonathan Jones that Giants owner John Mara intends to keep GM Joe Schoen beyond this year.

There has been speculation that the Giants could or should consider moving on from Schoen after he signed Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million extension only to release him last week.

Sources tell Jones that Mara is present for the day-to-day operations and understands why and how the contract was offered.

Jones reports that HC Brian Daboll is “presumed to return for 2025.”

“I don’t think there’s a strong appetite for change,” a source tells Jones.

Mara has come out and said he expects to have both Schoen and Daboll back next year, so this wouldn’t be a big surprise.

“I think I try to be more patient than maybe I’ve been in recent years. He was patient. He preached that all the time and I’ve probably been guilty of not being patient enough in recent years, and that’s one of the reasons I’m committed to Joe and Brian and giving them a chance to turn this thing around,” Mara said previously.

Jones mentions that the Giants have attended multiple games to see Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders this year and Miami’s Cam Ward.

Daboll, 49, started his NFL coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Patriots in 2000. He remained with New England until 2006 and spent the last few seasons as the receivers coach.

Daboll joined the Jets from 2007-2008 as their QBs coach before having short stints as OC with Cleveland, Miami and Kansas City. He re-joined the Patriots in 2013 as the TE coach until 2016 and spent a season at Alabama before becoming the Bills’ OC from 2018-2021. Daboll then got his first HC job with the Giants in 2022.

In his head coaching career, Daboll has a record of 17-26-1 (39.8 percent) which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.

Schoen, 45, began his career as an NFL executive in 2001 as a scouting assistant with the Panthers. He stayed in Carolina until 2007 in the scouting department before joining the Dolphins’ front office in 2008. Schoen was promoted to assistant director of college scouting in 2013 and then again to director of player personnel in 2014.

He then became the assistant GM with the Bills in 2017 and stayed in that role until 2021. Schoen was hired as the Giants’ GM in 2022.

Since Schoen took over as GM, the Giants have a regular-season record of 17-26-1 (39.8 percent) which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.