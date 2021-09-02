Giants Expected To Sign C Matt Skura To Practice Squad

According to Jordan Raanan, the Giants are expected to sign C Matt Skura to the practice squad.

Skura has some extensive starting experience which makes him a compelling candidate for a New York team trying to bolster the middle of its offensive line.

Skura, 28, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad before returning to Baltimore on a future/reserve contract the following offseason.

Skura was eventually promoted to Baltimore’s active roster in September of 2017. He returned to the Ravens on an original-round restricted deal worth $2.133 million in 2019 and re-signed on a one-year deal in 2020.

Skura signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins for the 2021 season but was cut coming out of the preseason as Miami trimmed its roster down to 53.

In 2020, Skura appeared in 15 games and made 12 starts for the Ravens at center. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 34 overall center out of 36 qualifying players.