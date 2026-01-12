Giants & Falcons Among John Harbaugh’s Top Choices?

After the Ravens parted ways with former HC John Harbaugh following 18 seasons, he instantly became one of the best candidates available this coaching cycle.

The 63-year-old took the week to step back after being eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday, to without a job a few days later. Per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, Harbaugh is expected to put together his interview schedule soon for this week.

Jones also said the belief is Harbaugh’s top choices among the openings are the Giants and Falcons. The Titans are expected to be in third place, while there is “real and mutual interest” between Harbaugh and the Browns.

SNY’s Connor Hughes reports the Giants have “strong support” within the organization for the accomplished head coach, starting at the top with co-owner Steve Tisch.

“There is strong support for Harbaugh within the organization, particularly from co-owner Steve Tisch, though multiple sources said the enthusiasm is widely shared throughout the building,” Hughes said. “Harbaugh is viewed internally as the prototype the Giants are seeking – a culture-first leader with a proven track record.”

Hughes echoed Jones’ report regarding the Giants and Falcons being the favorites to land Harbaugh, and thinks the loser will end up with former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski.

Hughes brings up the Dolphins’ interest as well, considering Harbaugh’s connection to the team’s ownership group, but thinks Miami’s recent hiring of former Packers exec Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM could complicate things.

Harbaugh, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named Coach of the Year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season, then signed another three-year extension this past offseason.

However, the Ravens elected to move on after the 2025 season.

During his 18 years with the team, Harbaugh led the Ravens to a record of 180–112 (0.616 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012. He has a record of 13-11 in the playoffs.

We’ll have more on Harbaugh as it becomes available.