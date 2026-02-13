Giants Finalize 2026 Coaching Staff

The New York Giants announced they have officially finalized their coaching staff under new HC John Harbaugh.

Here’s the full list of New York’s staff:

John Harbaugh – Head Coach

– Head Coach Chris Horton – Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator

– Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Matt Nagy – Offensive Coordinator

– Offensive Coordinator Dennard Wilson – Defensive Coordinator

– Defensive Coordinator Charlie Bullen – Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach

– Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Frank Bush – Inside Linebackers Coach

– Inside Linebackers Coach Brendan Clark – Defensive Quality Control

– Defensive Quality Control Donald D’Alesio – Defensive Pass Game Coordinator

– Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Dennis Johnson – Defensive Line Coach

– Defensive Line Coach Addison Lynch – Defensive Backs Coach

– Defensive Backs Coach Matt Pees – Assistant Linebackers Coach

– Assistant Linebackers Coach Matt Robinson – Assistant Defensive Line Coach

– Assistant Defensive Line Coach Megan Rosburg – Assistant to the Head Coach/Defensive Assistant

– Assistant to the Head Coach/Defensive Assistant Mike Bloomgren – Offensive Line Coach

– Offensive Line Coach Brian Callahan – Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

– Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Chad Hall – Wide Receivers Coach

– Wide Receivers Coach Tim Kelly – Tight Ends Coach

– Tight Ends Coach Grant Newsome – Assistant Offensive Line Coach

– Assistant Offensive Line Coach Noah Riley – Football Analyst/Quality Control

– Football Analyst/Quality Control Greg Roman – Senior Offensive Assistant

– Senior Offensive Assistant Adam Schrack – Offensive Quality Control

– Offensive Quality Control Mike Snyder – Offensive Quality Control

– Offensive Quality Control Willie Taggart – Running Backs Coach

– Running Backs Coach T.J. Weist – Assistant Special Teams Coach

– Assistant Special Teams Coach Aaron Wellman – Executive Director of Player Performance

– Executive Director of Player Performance Ron Shrift – Director of Strength & Conditioning

– Director of Strength & Conditioning Chris Allen – Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach

– Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Sam Coad – Performance Manager/Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach

– Performance Manager/Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Brian Ellis – Assistant Strength Coach

– Assistant Strength Coach Matthew Frakes – Director of Performance Nutrition

– Director of Performance Nutrition Mark Naylor – Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach

– Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Drew Wilson – Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning

Harbaugh, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named Coach of the Year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season, then signed another three-year extension this past offseason.

However, the Ravens elected to move on after the 2025 season.

During his 18 years with the team, Harbaugh led the Ravens to a record of 180–112 (0.616 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012. He has a record of 13-11 in the playoffs.

Nagy, 47, was hired by the Bears in January 2018 to become their head coach. His NFL coaching career began with the Eagles as an intern back in 2008. He worked his way up to offensive quality control coach in 2011 before departing to join Chiefs HC Andy Reid‘s staff as their quarterback coach.

After the Eagles hired Doug Pederson, the Chiefs elevated Nagy to offensive coordinator. Reid elected to turn over play-calling duties to Nagy during the season, which led to him being hired by the Bears as their head coach in 2018. Chicago elected to part ways with Nagy after four seasons.

After being re-hired by the Chiefs as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach in 2022, the team eventually named him the offensive coordinator in 2023 as a replacement for Eric Bieniemy.

As the head coach of the Bears, Nagy had a record of 34-31 (52.3 percent) with two playoff appearances and a 0-2 record in the postseason.