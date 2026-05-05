Giants ‘Still A Possibility’ For DT D.J. Reader

Before the draft, the Giants were expected to sign veteran DT D.J. Reader, but they signed DTs Shelby Harris and Leki Fotu since then.

Jordan Schultz reported earlier this week that the Giants are still in the mix for Reader despite the two additions, but they have competition for the veteran’s services.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo echoed Schultz’s report that they are still a possibility for Reader since they moved DT Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati.

Reader, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.55 million contract with the Texans.

The Bengals signed Reader to a four-year, $53 million deal as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

He made base salaries of $9 million and $11 million in the final two years of his deal and was an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Lions.

In 2025, Reader appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 28 total tackles.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.