Giants First-Round QB Jaxson Dart Listed As QB2 On Unofficial Week 1 Depth Chart

Per Ryan Dunleavy, the Giants have listed first-round QB Jaxson Dart as the backup quarterback on their unofficial Week 1 depth chart.

Dunleavy mentions this is different from what was seen in practice, as QB Jameis Winston moves to third string. Dart appears to be the direct backup to starter Russell Wilson.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier this offseason that it what a matter of when, not if, Dart takes over as the starting quarterback.

Dart, 21, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 2 player in Utah and the No. 13 overall QB in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to USC in December 2020 and spent one year there before entering the transfer portal. He committed to Ole Miss and spent the next three seasons there.

The Giants used the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Dart. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $16,954,982 contract that includes a $8,970,895 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his collegiate career, Dart appeared in 45 games over four seasons and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 393 times for 1,541 yards and 14 touchdowns.