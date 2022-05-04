Giants GM: Decision On CB James Bradberry’s Future Coming By End Of Week

Giants GM Joe Schoen said that they expect to find a resolution for CB James Bradberry by the end of this week, per Zack Rosenblatt.

Schoen adds that they thought Bradberry would command more interest on the trade market: “I thought there would be more interest,” via Rosenblatt.

Dan Duggan points out that this will likely result in Bradberry being released by New York in the near future.

Bradberry has been openly dangling on the trade block for weeks but the Giants have found a hard time finding takers even though he’s still a solid player, perhaps because teams think New York will cut him eventually and they won’t have to give up any capital.

The Chiefs were linked to Bradberry this offseason, but the organization reportedly didn’t want to be involved in a potential trade.

Cutting or trading Bradberry will free up more than $12 million in cap space for New York. Until then, the Giants are limited in any other moves they want to make.

Bradberry, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.96 million rookie contract in Carolina and was allowed to leave in free agency.

Bradberry signed with the Giants in 2020 on a three-year, $45 million deal. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is slated to make $13.4 million in 2022.

In 2021, Bradberry appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 47 tackles, four interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 17 pass deflections.

