Giants Have Had Internal Conversations About Ravens HC John Harbaugh

Ian O’Connor reports that the Giants have had internal discussions about Ravens HC John Harbaugh.

It remains to be seen if Baltimore will move on from their long-time head coach, yet O’Connor feels Harbaugh would be the top candidate over former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski should that be the case.

As things stand, O’Connor believes that Stefanski is the top candidate for the Giants’ job.

Harbaugh, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named Coach of the Year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season, then signed another three-year extension this past offseason.

During his 18 years with the team, Harbaugh has led the Ravens to a record of 180–112 (0.616 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012. He has a record of 13-11 in the playoffs.

We’ll have more on the Giants and on Harbaugh as the news is available.