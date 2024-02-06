Giants Hiring Former Titans OC Tim Kelly As TE Coach

According to Mike Garafolo, the Giants are hiring former Titans OC Tim Kelly as their new TE coach.

Kelly brings an experienced voice to New York’s staff as he has had a couple stints as an offensive coordinator.

Kelly, 37, played college football as a defensive tackle at Eastern Illinois before moving into the coaching ranks. He had a variety of stops before joining Bill O’Brien‘s staff at Penn State as a graduate assistant.

Kelly followed O’Brien to the Texans in 2014 as an offensive QC coach. He held several different roles before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 and fired following the 2021 season.

The Titans hired Kelly as their passing game coordinator in 2022 and promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2023.