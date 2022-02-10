Giants Hiring Former Vikings Assistant HC Andre Patterson As DL Coach

According to Adam Schefter, former Vikings assistant HC Andre Patterson is joining the Giants as the new DL coach.

Patterson also held co-defensive coordinator duties in Minnesota, so this is an addition with a lot of experience to New York’s staff.

Patterson, 61, got his start in coaching as a grad assistant at Montana. After 15 years at various high school and college jobs, Patterson made the leap to the NFL as the defensive line coach with the Patriots in 1997.

After stints with the Vikings, Cowboys, Browns and Broncos, Patterson went back to the lower levels for a time starting in 2007. The Vikings hired him as a defensive line coach in 2014 and he’s been with the team ever since, adding co-defensive coordinator to his title in 2020 and assistant head coach in 2021.