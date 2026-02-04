Giants Hiring NFL Executive Dawn Aponte

According to Jordan Raanan, the Giants are hiring NFL chief administrator of football operations Dawn Aponte to a role with the team.

Raanan says Aponte will be a senior VP with a similar title with the Giants.

Art Stapleton reports she will replace longtime Giants executive Kevin Abrams, who was with the team for decades before being let go this offseason. Abrams handled a lot of contract matters for New York.

She has previous NFL front office experience with the Dolphins, Browns and Jets before joining the league office, and has come up as a potential GM candidate in the past.

Aponte, 54, got her start in the NFL as an accountant with the Jets in 1994. She worked her way up through the front office on the salary cap side and eventually was named senior director of football administration.

After leaving for a job with the league office in 2006, Aponte held senior executive jobs with the Browns and Dolphins before leaving again for a role with the NFL as the chief administrator of football operations, a position she’s been in since 2017.