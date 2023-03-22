Giants Hosted LB Justin Hollins For Visit

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Giants hosted free agent LB Justin Hollins for a visit on Wednesday.

This is the first reported interest in him since the free agent market officially opened.

Hollins, 27, was selected with the No. 156 overall pick in the fifth round by the Broncos back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,825,725 rookie contract that includes a $305,725 signing bonus.

The Broncos waived Hollins in 2020 and he was later claimed by Los Angeles. The Rams cut him loose last November and he was later claimed by the Packers.

In 2022, Hollins appeared in 16 games for the Packers and Rams and recorded 26 tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.