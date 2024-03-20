Giants Hosted North Carolina QB Drake Maye For Top 30 Visit

According to Albert Breer, the Giants hosted North Carolina QB Drake Maye for an official top-30 visit last week.

New York is selecting at No. 6 of the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft and the consensus is that Maye will be selected in the top three, so the Giants would likely have to move up for a shot at grabbing him.

The large expectation is Daniel Jones will continue as the Giants’ starting quarterback in 2024. A move for Maye or any of the top quarterbacks at this point would ultimately turn the page on Jones.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Maye, 21, is one of the best overall prospects in the 2024 draft class. He earned first-team All-ACC honors last season and was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2022.

Some evaluators believe he’s the best quarterback in this class, despite the group including USC’s Caleb Williams.

During his three-year college career at UNC, Maye appeared in 30 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns.