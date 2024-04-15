Giants Hosting Arizona OT Jordan Morgan For Visit

According to Ryan Fowler, the Giants are hosting Arizona OT Jordan Morgan for a visit.

He’s a potential option for New York with their second-round pick but there’s a good chance they’ll have to trade up.

Morgan has had an extensive list of visits so far this spring, with the Giants marking the seventh team to host him at their facility.

It’s a deep class of offensive tackles this year, and while Morgan is probably in the second or third tier at the position, he’s been getting a lot of interest. Some teams project him to guard at the next level, however.

He could potentially sneak into the back end of the first round and looks likely to be at least a second-round pick based on the buzz so far.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Morgan, 22, was a four-year starter at Arizona who earned honorable mention all-conference in 2022 and first-team All-PAC 12 in 2023 coming off a torn ACL.

During his five-year college career, Morgan appeared in 41 games and made 37 starts, all at left tackle.