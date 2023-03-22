Giants Hosting C J.C. Hassenauer For Visit

According to Jordan Raanan, the Giants are bringing in Steelers’ free-agent C J.C. Hassenauer for a visit on Wednesday.

Hassenauer, 28, wound up signing on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with Atlanta, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Falcons re-signed Hassenauer to their practice squad, only to release him a month later. From there, Hassenauer signed on with the Birmingham Iron of the now-defunct AAF.

Hassenauer later caught on with the Steelers and re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent last year.

In 2022, Hassenauer appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers.