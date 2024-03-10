Giants Hosting DB Siran Neal For Visit

Per Cameron Wolfe, the Giants are hosting former Bills DB Siran Neal for a free agent visit.

Neal was recently released by the Bills as they needed to clear cap space ahead of the start of the new league year.

Neal, 29, was drafted in the fifth round by the Bills out of Jacksonville State in 2018. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $750,000 in 2020.

In 2022, Neal signed a three-year deal to remain with the Bills.

In 2023, Neal appeared in 17 games for the Bills and recorded 13 total tackles.

We will have more on Neal as it becomes available.