Giants Hosting DL Chris Wormley For Visit

According to Dan Duggan, the Giants are hosting veteran DL Chris Wormley for a visit.

Wormley would provide some additional depth for New York’s defensive line if signed. He also has experience playing for DC Don Martindale with the Ravens.

Wormley, 29, was selected by the Ravens in the third round out of Michigan in 2017. The Steelers acquired Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wormley played out the final year of his four-year, $3,298,644 rookie contract before returning to the Steelers on a two-year deal in 2021.

He has been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent since playing out that deal.

In 2022, Wormley appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and recorded 29 tackles, a half sack, a forced fumble, and a recovery.