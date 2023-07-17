Giants Hosting Three Players For Workout

The New York Giants are hosting LB Joe Giles-Harris, RB Mark Thompson and LB Kyahva Tezino for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Giles-Harris, 26, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville elected to waive Giles-Harris in 2021 and he eventually signed on with the Bills.

For his career, Joe Giles-Harris has appeared in 17 games for the Jaguars and Bills and recorded 18 tackles and a sack.